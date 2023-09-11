Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

