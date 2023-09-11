Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $585,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. 2,441,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,759. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

