Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 3.1% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Expedia Group worth $135,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

EXPE traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.05. 926,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

