DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Invests $878,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.65. 228,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
