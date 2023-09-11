PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.22% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FLJP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. 180,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,749. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.