PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $30.23. 36,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,615. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

