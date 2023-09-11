NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Delphia USA Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.30. 2,270,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

