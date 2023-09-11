Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

RYU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $675.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

