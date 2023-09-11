Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,245,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.72. 1,731,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,126. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

