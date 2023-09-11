PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 9.21% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 526.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $33.61.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.