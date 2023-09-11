PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 110,428 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $129.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,923. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.