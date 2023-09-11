Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.1% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.25. 61,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

