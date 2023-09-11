PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Acquires 690 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EWL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 352,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,554. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

