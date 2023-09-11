Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Bought by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLGB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.19. 15,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

