PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after buying an additional 1,137,250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,205,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 184,224.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 871,380 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $14,649,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 417,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 740,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

