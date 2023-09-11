PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.8% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $43,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. 243,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

