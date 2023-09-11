Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Purchased by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 221.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,376 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 1.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:RYF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.65. 49,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.