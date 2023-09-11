iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,069 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.04. 136,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,432. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

