PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 24,602 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 1.85% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $864.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.