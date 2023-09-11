Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.1% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $75,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VGT traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $438.07. The stock had a trading volume of 246,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,776. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.68. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

