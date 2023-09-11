PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 96,961 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,961 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,910. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

