PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 3.04% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. 2,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,915. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

