PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 13,715 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. 614,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,118. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

