Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.42. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 636,386 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -172.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.