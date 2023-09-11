Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.74. Vale shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 2,695,811 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4056 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 9.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 229.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,604,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

