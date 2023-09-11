AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.73. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 2,029,884 shares.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 462,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

