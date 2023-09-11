Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 9.2% of PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $222,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

