Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.92. Nikola shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 18,135,408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $710.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

