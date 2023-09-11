Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.92. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 31,167 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.32.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

