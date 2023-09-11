TFI International (TSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $178.66

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$178.66 and last traded at C$178.74, with a volume of 5864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$179.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.10.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Up 0.3 %

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$3,560,000.00. 11.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.