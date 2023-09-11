NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.05. NU shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 5,608,403 shares trading hands.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $117,261,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NU by 63.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 107,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

