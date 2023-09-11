Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.13. Kenvue shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 5,248,167 shares trading hands.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

