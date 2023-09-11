Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $14.05. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,636,575 shares traded.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

