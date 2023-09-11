DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires Shares of 23,739 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Welltower comprises about 0.7% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Welltower by 29.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after buying an additional 578,863 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. 840,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

