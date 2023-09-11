DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Public Storage accounts for 1.0% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 501,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 169,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $276.31. 282,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $266.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.21.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.