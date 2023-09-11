QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up to $106.14

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.14, but opened at $111.27. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $110.34, with a volume of 4,377,226 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

