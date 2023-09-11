Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $25.48. Avantax shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 1,741,623 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTA. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Avantax Trading Up 28.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $942.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter valued at $4,921,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter valued at $4,120,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter valued at $760,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter valued at $10,961,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Avantax during the second quarter valued at $7,666,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

