New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $54.51

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.51, but opened at $56.61. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 114,464 shares.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $860.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

