Parkland (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.97

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.97 and last traded at C$39.18, with a volume of 25789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.77.

Parkland Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.1290837 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

