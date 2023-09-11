StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.70

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 23474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 0.88.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$71.29 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

