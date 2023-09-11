Orchid Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $54.37 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05764129 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,378,511.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

