Metawar Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and approximately $0.95 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00019169 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

