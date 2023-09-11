RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.91

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$89.91 and last traded at C$90.17, with a volume of 5928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$90.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.22). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.0583745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, with a total value of C$112,600.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

