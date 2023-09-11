Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

