Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.53% of Boston Properties worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 400,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 82,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 35,328 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. 417,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,853. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

