Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,796 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma accounts for about 1.4% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INZY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. 417,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,308. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $296.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INZY shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu purchased 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,923,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

