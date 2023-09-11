Zimmer Partners LP Makes New Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,417,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,550,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 202,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

