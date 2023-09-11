Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 262,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,769,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

EXR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 461,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $202.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.