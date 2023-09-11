Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,638,000 after buying an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.6 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 818,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.35. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

