Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma makes up approximately 3.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $52,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at $41,101,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

VRNA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. 386,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

